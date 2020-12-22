Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Monday, Dec. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Low-level cloud cover stuck around the area Monday morning, but it started to break up in the afternoon and bring a nice end to the start of the work week. Temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s Monday night with thin, high clouds moving through the area.

Tuesday will be nice with high temperatures near or above average (upper 60s to near 70) with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. The low Wednesday morning will be in the upper 30s to near 40 with some cloud cover during the day. Highs Wednesday will be near 70.

A potent trough of low pressure aloft will allow for a strong low and cold front to push into the eastern U.S. Thursday. This will bring a high chance of rain in the viewing area with breezy conditions and temps in the 60s for the high. Despite the strong lift, thunderstorms are not anticipated. The moisture is expected to move out as the near-freezing temperatures enter the region, leaving very little possibility of winter precipitation.

The rain should be gone by Christmas morning, but it will feel like Christmas with the morning low in the mid 30s inland with breezy conditions. The high will reach into the lower to mid 50s. The morning low will be in the upper 20 to near 30 Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. The high Saturday will be in the upper 50s.

Guidance models are hinting at another cold front moving into the Southeast by Monday, bringing clouds ahead of it and slight rain chances to start the last week of 2020.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.