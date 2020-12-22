Advertisement

COVID-19 testing surges days ahead of Christmas

Health officials at the testing site reported more than 2,500 tests were administered on...
Health officials at the testing site reported more than 2,500 tests were administered on Monday. That’s an even larger rush than in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Long lines wound around FAMU Bragg Memorial Stadium Tuesday as hundreds of people got tested for COVID-19 days ahead of Christmas.

Health officials at the testing site reported more than 2,500 tests were administered on Monday. That’s an even larger rush than in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

As WCTV reported last month, testing capacity nearly doubled in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, with just over 2,000 tests given per day.

This week, even more are expected before the site closes on Thursday and Friday.

“There are a lot of people coming in and getting tested before they travel, and then a lot of people coming because they are planning to spend time with family members,” said Dr. Tanya Tatum, Director of Student Health Services.

Tatum says, while they saw a similar surge here ahead of Thanksgiving, they also saw an increase of positive COVID cases after Thanksgiving break.

“We did see an increase in cases about two weeks after the holiday period,” Tatum said. “For us, on the campus at least, I didn’t see a large number of cases in students because they had left campus, but we saw an increase in cases among our faculty and staff.”

Now health officials worry the same could happen after Christmas. That’s why they urge people to get tested, even when it could mean that seeing family members hangs in the balance.

“It’s all contingent upon us continually testing negative,” said Khayah Peters, one of the hundreds getting tested Tuesday. “If that does not occur, it is a risk that I’m willing to take to not see my family. I understand it, it is very important. I would hate to be the reason someone gets sick.”

The Bragg Stadium testing site will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Health officials urge people to continue following CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing masks, and to keep family gatherings small.

