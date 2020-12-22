FAMU Student wins scholarship in the Dr. Pepper College Tuition Giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Receiving the opportunity of a life-time. A FAMU student recently competed in the Dr. Pepper College Tuition giveaway allowing him to win thousands of dollars in scholarship money.

A chance he didn’t think he would get until he decided to take a leap of faith.

“As soon as I got off the call I started calling my parents and my friends just telling everybody that I got in and I was so excited.”

When Roshard Jackson first saw the Dr.Pepper challenge his senior year of high school, he knew he wanted to be a part of it.

So when he was finally eligible, he took a chance hoping for the opportunity to get his tuition paid for.

“I remember the Dr. Pepper scholarship and I applied and I was like I got to do it because this is a chance for me and so I was excited when I got it because now I don’t have to worry about that,” explained Jackson.

The first year mechanical engineering student says he was worried how he would pay for schooling after losing his full-ride to FAMU due to miscommunication between the university and his high school.

But after winning $75,000 as a runner-up in the competition, he can now breathe a sigh of relief.

“And like it just helped out a lot because I would’ve had to look for scholarships every day to try to get all four years covered,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s roommate, Nijel Brown, who helped him put his entry video together, says Jackson is one of the hardest workers he knows and he’s very proud of him.

“It feels good just to have somebody close to us, somebody on our team to win because one person eats we all eat,” explains first year FAMU student Nijel Brown.

His actions became a major motivator for his classmates to take their own leap of faith.

“If you don’t try then you’ll never know. It’s better off trying and figuring out that you didn’t get in then not trying and wondering if you could have,” exclained Jackson.

“A lot of us are now looking into applying for the Dr. Pepper Scholarship next year because he won some money so we want to do the same thing he did and now he can help us out with that, shared Brown.

Jackson he plans on finishing his bachelors along with his masters at FAMU with this scholarship with goals to eventually get his PHD and become a Robotic Engineer.

