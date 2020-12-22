Florida State works for win over Gardner-Webb

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - No. 21 Florida State battled in the second half for the win over Gardner Webb, 72-59, on Monday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles will go into the holiday break with a 5-1 (1-0 ACC) record.

Anthony Polite recorded a career-high 15 points in the win over the Running Bulldogs. He finished shooting 5-for-8 (62.5%) from the field, 1-for-3 (33.3%) from the perimeter, and 4-for-7 (57.1%) from the free-throw line. Polite recorded eight rebounds and two assists.

Only two Seminoles finished in double figures. Joining Polite was Balsa Koprivica, who scored 14 points on the evening. He finished shooting 4-for-5 (80.0%) from the field and a solid 6-for-6 (100%) from the free-throw line. Koprivica also recorded eight rebounds.

Gardner Webb’s Lance Terry led all scorers with 23 points. He finished shooting 8-for-19 (42.1%) from the field, 3-for-9 (33.3%) from the perimeter, and 4-for-4 (100%) from the free-throw line. Terry recorded two assists and two rebounds.

Both teams struggled offensively in the first half, including a number of empty possessions and turnovers. Florida State shooting just 8-for-29 (27.6%) from the field, 3-for-19 (15.8%) from the perimeter. Gardner Webb shooting 7-for-30 (23.3%) and 5-for-20 (25.0%) from the perimeter. FSU 10 turnovers compared to only five from GW.

Lance Terry leading all scorers with 15 points, shooting 4-for-10 (40.0%) from the field and 4-for-4 (100%) from the line at halftime.

At the half for FSU, Anthony Polite led with nine points, shooting 3-for-5 (60.0%) from the field and 2-for-3 (66.7%) from the line.

The Seminoles and Running Bulldogs continued to trade possessions throughout the second half, but FSU was able to seal the win.

Florida State finished shooting 21-for-61 (34.4%) from the field, 6-for-33 (18.2%) from the perimeter, and 24-for-32 (75.0%) from the free-throw line. They also recorded 11 assists, 53 rebounds (18 offensive), and committed 16 turnovers.

Gardner-Webb finished shooting 18-for-58 (31.0%) from the field, 9-for-33 (27.3%) from the perimeter, and 14-for-18 (77.8%) from the free-throw line. They finished with 10 assists, 30 rebounds, and 14 turnovers.

No. 21 Florida State improves to 5-1 (1-0 ACC) against Gardner-Webb. Up next, the Seminoles will travel to South Carolina to face off with Clemson at the Little John Coliseum. Game will take place on December 29th, 2020 at 7:00pm ET.

