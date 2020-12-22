Advertisement

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pelham

Wheeler was arrested at the scene and taken to Mitchell County Jail where he faces multiple traffic and criminal charges, which the GBI said is being handled by the Camilla Police Department.(Mitchell Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller | WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Dec. 18, at about 4 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Camilla Police Department to conduct an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place off Bowen Street in Pelham.

The GBI said preliminary information indicates that a Camilla police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a speeding violation in Camilla.

The driver, identified as Jarrett Wheeler, 22, of Pelham, told the officer he did not have a driver’s license on him The officer returned to the car to get some paper to write down the license number and Wheeler’s date of birth to verify his license was valid.

As the officer was returning, Wheeler sped away. A vehicle pursuit ensued that reached speeds over 100 mph and ended in Cato Alley, off Bowen Street in Pelham.

Once stopped, Wheeler jumped out of his car and took off running, according to the GBI.

The officer chased him on foot around a city block where they wound up behind a church. The officer saw Wheeler turn in his direction and produce something in his hand which was described as a gun, according to the GBI.

The officer then discharged his issued pistol multiple times at Wheeler, but did not hit him. The officer sustained minor injuries while taking cover behind the church.

During a search in the area where Wheeler was arrested, officers found suspected marijuana, scales, and a loaded semi-automatic pistol, according to the GBI. The pistol was found by a Georgia Department of Natural Resources K-9, who is trained in article detection.

Wheeler was arrested at the scene and taken to Mitchell County Jail where he faces multiple traffic and criminal charges, which the GBI said is being handled by the Camilla Police Department.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, it will be turned over to District Attorney Joe Mulholland for his review.

