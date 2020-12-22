Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

(CNN) - A U.S. college student and her boyfriend are in prison in the Cayman Islands after violating COVID-19 protocols.

Skylar Mack, 18, is a pre-med major at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

Her grandmother says she visited the Cayman Islands last month and was supposed to isolate for two weeks.

Instead, she attended her boyfriend’s jet ski competition a few days later. Attendees reported Mack and she was arrested.

Mack initially faced community service and a fine, but according to a local newspaper, a prosecutor appealed for a stricter sentence.

She was sentenced to four months in prison, but her sentence was reduced to two months on Tuesday.

