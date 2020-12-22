Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis says Floridians ages 70 and up are next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine, following front line healthcare workers and long term care facility patients.

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to the general population. The governor spoke at the UF Health Hospital in The Villages.

“Our vaccine will be targeted for the elderly population,” DeSantis said, “As we get to the general population, it will be targeted where the risk is greatest. We’re not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly population.”

DeSantis says the state will put seniors ahead of what the CDC defines as “essential workers”—a wide range of positions such as law enforcement officers and food service workers.

The governor said he doesn’t believe it’s appropriate to vaccinate a young food service worker or law enforcement officer rather than a grandmother in her 70′s.

“We want to make sure we’re putting our parents and grandparents first,” DeSantis said.

There are 8.1 million people 70 or older in Florida, according to the governor. So he cautioned that it will take some time to vaccinate all those who want the vaccine.

You can watch the full press conference, which aired live on WCTV’s Facebook page, at this link or below.

