Leon County offering cold night shelter Christmas Eve through Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to drop, overnight shelters are opening to keep those experiencing homelessness, safe and warm.

According to Big Bend Continuum of Care, due to expected cold sustained temperatures of 35 degrees or below on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Saturday, overnight shelters will be operating based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safe measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

If anyone is in need of cold night shelter, they can visit The Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 2706 North Monroe Street at 7 p.m. BBCOC says from there, clients will be transported to a community partner site to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

According to BBCOC, the Kearney Center has been informing the homeless population of its services via phone. If you are looking for more information, you can call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center Cold Night Shelter Supervisor at (850) 542-8599.

The cold night sheltering is made possible by the following agencies:

Leon County Government

City of Tallahassee

Leon County Health Department

Big Bend Continuum of Care

Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center

Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community

Good Samaritan Thrift Store

City Walk

Jacob Chapel Baptist Church

Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)

ALSCO

