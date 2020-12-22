Advertisement

Leon County offering cold night shelter Christmas Eve through Saturday

With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are...
With the season’s coldest weather expected overnight, a number of community partners are teaming up to offer warm shelter for those without a place to call home.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the temperatures continue to drop, overnight shelters are opening to keep those experiencing homelessness, safe and warm.

According to Big Bend Continuum of Care, due to expected cold sustained temperatures of 35 degrees or below on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Saturday, overnight shelters will be operating based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and in coordination with Leon County Emergency Management. Public health safe measures include socially distanced sleeping, face coverings, and enhanced sanitation practices.

If anyone is in need of cold night shelter, they can visit The Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 2706 North Monroe Street at 7 p.m. BBCOC says from there, clients will be transported to a community partner site to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s StarMetro bus service.

According to BBCOC, the Kearney Center has been informing the homeless population of its services via phone. If you are looking for more information, you can call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015. For after-hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center Cold Night Shelter Supervisor at (850) 542-8599.

The cold night sheltering is made possible by the following agencies:

  • Leon County Government
  • City of Tallahassee
  • Leon County Health Department
  • Big Bend Continuum of Care
  • Connecting Everyone with Second Chances (CESC)/The Kearney Center
  • Big Bend Homeless Coalition/Hope Community
  • Good Samaritan Thrift Store
  • City Walk
  • Jacob Chapel Baptist Church
  • Capital City Youth Services (CCYS)
  • ALSCO

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The high court said the trial court handled the case correctly, and the Docicien's rights were...
Georgia Supreme Court: Convicted Valdosta killer to stay in prison
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 21, 2020
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
The dogs had a long journey all the way from China, where they were saved from a meat market.
Dogs rescued from meat market in China now call South Florida home

Latest News

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
UPDATE: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson will be released from hospital
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive 5,600 doses of Moderna vaccine
DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
Wheeler was arrested at the scene and taken to Mitchell County Jail where he faces multiple...
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Pelham