Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive 5,600 doses of Moderna vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it expects to receive 5,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The hospital says it already has a plan in place based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health’s guidelines for vaccine distribution.

TMH’s vaccine working group developed a plan to give the vaccine to healthcare providers and report immunization records to Florida SHOTS, the press release says.

“On behalf of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we are thrilled to receive our first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Mark O’Bryant, President & CEO of TMH. “Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing will collectively help us get our families and communities back to normal.”

TMH will distribute vaccines to other local healthcare providers, so they can begin vaccinating their own frontline staff. Those providers include Bond Community Health Center, Neighborhood Medical Center, TMH Physician Partners, Capital Health Plan, Tallahassee Primary Care Associates and more.

TMH Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Andrea Friall says the hospital is confident the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective.

“We understand our community may have questions about the vaccine and its safety. After closely reviewing the research and current recommendations of experts in this field, we are confident this vaccine is safe and effective.”

If you want to learn more about the vaccine, TMH and The Village Square are hosting a webinar on Jan. 13 about coronavirus vaccines and how they’re developed with members from the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

