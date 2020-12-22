Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare to receive 5,600 doses of Moderna vaccine

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it expects to receive 5,600 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The hospital says it already has a plan in place based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Florida Department of Health’s guidelines for vaccine distribution.

TMH’s vaccine working group developed a plan to give the vaccine to healthcare providers and report immunization records to Florida SHOTS, the press release says.

“On behalf of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, we are thrilled to receive our first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccines,” said Mark O’Bryant, President & CEO of TMH. “Getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing will collectively help us get our families and communities back to normal.”

TMH will distribute vaccines to other local healthcare providers, so they can begin vaccinating their own frontline staff. Those providers include Bond Community Health Center, Neighborhood Medical Center, TMH Physician Partners, Capital Health Plan, Tallahassee Primary Care Associates and more.

TMH Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Andrea Friall says the hospital is confident the Moderna vaccine is safe and effective.

“We understand our community may have questions about the vaccine and its safety. After closely reviewing the research and current recommendations of experts in this field, we are confident this vaccine is safe and effective.”

If you want to learn more about the vaccine, TMH and The Village Square are hosting a webinar on Jan. 13 about coronavirus vaccines and how they’re developed with members from the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The high court said the trial court handled the case correctly, and the Docicien's rights were...
Georgia Supreme Court: Convicted Valdosta killer to stay in prison
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 21, 2020
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC
The dogs had a long journey all the way from China, where they were saved from a meat market.
Dogs rescued from meat market in China now call South Florida home

Latest News

Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine
DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci gets the Modern coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
Fauci, Azar, Collins get Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
The new version of coronavirus is spreading in the U.K. and possibly beyond.
Why it matters that the coronavirus is changing – and what this means for vaccine effectiveness