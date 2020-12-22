Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Dec. 20, 2020

By Gary Yordan | The Usual Suspects
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
The high court said the trial court handled the case correctly, and the Docicien's rights were...
Georgia Supreme Court: Convicted Valdosta killer to stay in prison
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 21, 2020
The dogs had a long journey all the way from China, where they were saved from a meat market.
Dogs rescued from meat market in China now call South Florida home
Planetary Conjunction
Jupiter & Saturn Conjunction lights up the sky with the Christmas Star

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Dec. 20, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Dec. 20, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Dec. 6, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Dec. 6, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Dec. 6, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Dec. 6, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Sept. 27, 2020
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 29, 2020