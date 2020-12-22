Advertisement

Tifton mask mandate passes again

Mask
Mask(WRDW)
By Bobby Poitevint | WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton City Council has passed a citywide mask mandate again.

In a 3-2 vote, the city passed a mask mandate for the second time.

The first was on Dec. 14.

However, the city said a “procedural error” was found when it first passed.

City officials said the approval did not meet the requirements of the city charter, which is that an ordinance could not be adopted the same day it was introduced, except in an emergency.

What the mandate means:

  • People are required to wear a face mask or face-covering in public places.
  • There is a 30 day limit on the ordinance.
  • There are no fines associated with the ordinance.
  • Officials want you to be mindful, this is a law.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Thursday afternoon released video from its Monday...
Rebekah Jones suing FDLE over raid
The high court said the trial court handled the case correctly, and the Docicien's rights were...
Georgia Supreme Court: Convicted Valdosta killer to stay in prison
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 21, 2020
The dogs had a long journey all the way from China, where they were saved from a meat market.
Dogs rescued from meat market in China now call South Florida home
Planetary Conjunction
Jupiter & Saturn Conjunction lights up the sky with the Christmas Star

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center administers the first batch of vaccines on Monday.
Georgia Department of Public Health launches ‘vaccine dashboard’
Local healthcare workers excited to receive vaccine
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Valdosta nurse, Ashli Scruggs receives her Covid-19 vaccine.
Local healthcare workers excited to receive vaccine