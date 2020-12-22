Tifton mask mandate passes again

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton City Council has passed a citywide mask mandate again.

In a 3-2 vote, the city passed a mask mandate for the second time.

The first was on Dec. 14.

However, the city said a “procedural error” was found when it first passed.

City officials said the approval did not meet the requirements of the city charter, which is that an ordinance could not be adopted the same day it was introduced, except in an emergency.

What the mandate means:

People are required to wear a face mask or face-covering in public places.

There is a 30 day limit on the ordinance.

There are no fines associated with the ordinance.

Officials want you to be mindful, this is a law.

