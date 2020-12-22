Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges

SOPCHOPPY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested four men on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant at a Sopchoppy home.

According to the press release, deputies responded to the same house for multiple incidents since September, including stolen property, methamphetamine manufacturing, drug possession, drug overdoses and wanted persons.

WCSO detectives arrested David Taff, Bryan Taff, Tony Roberts and Carl Agerton on multiple drug and gun charges when they executed the search warrant on Friday, Dec. 18.

Detectives found three-quarters of a pound of marijuana, suspected fentanyl, a variety of prescription drugs, digital scales and two .22 rifles in David Taff’s room. In Robert’s room, detectives found a container of methamphetamine, .22 caliber rounds and a shotgun round.

The release says deputies also found marijuana, methamphetamine, a shotgun and shotgun shells in Agerton’s room.

“All three suspects have prior felony convictions and are not allowed to own or possess guns or ammunition,” the release says.

In the shed in the yard, detectives located a shotgun and a .22 rifle with a round in the chamber. According to the release, Bryan Taff has an active permanent domestic violence injunction prohibiting him from owning any guns. There was also methamphetamine and digital scales next to Bryan Taff’s bed, WCSO says.

The suspects were booked into the Wakulla County Jail on the following charges:

David Taff: Possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of narcotic equipment paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Bryan Taff: Possession of a weapon within force of final injunction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic equipment paraphernalia

Tony Roberts: Possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment paraphernalia and a violation of parole warrant

Carl Agerton: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

