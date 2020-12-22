Weather of Christmas Past in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Christmas Day is getting close. The joy, music, presents, and hot cocoa are just around the corner. But, in some years, there were a few Christmas Days where the drinks had to be a little cooler.

Like the Ghost of Christmas Past, this meteorologist takes a trip down memory lane at some of the coldest and warmest days of Dec. 25.

On the subject of the arctic blasts, Tallahassee has had many cold air outbreaks. But there can only be one that’s the coldest. That record was set on Christmas morning in 1983, and it was 14º. The second coldest Christmas was in 1989 where it dropped to 17º.

The Christmas of 1989 was also memorable because of the snow that fell. A trace of snow officially fell at Tallahassee International Airport, but about an inch of snow fell in town between Dec. 22 and 24 according to the National Weather Service. Other locations in the Big Bend and South Georgia picked up more snow with Cairo, Ga. receiving 6 inches.

The historical odds of receiving an inch of snow or more is not great, according to analysis from Climate Central. In fact, it’s near 0%.

Based on recent history, the odds of encountering a white Christmas in Tallahassee, Fla. are near zero according to Climate Central. (Climate Central)

Tallahassee and surrounding areas have had plenty of warm Christmas Days, too. There were six Christmas Days of highs in the 70s or 80s. The normal high for the day is 64º.

The warmest Christmas on record in Tallahassee was in 2016 where the high hit 82º. The second warmest was only a degree lower in 2015. The warmth in 2015 lasted a few days before and after Christmas.

As the planet warmed over the last few decades thanks to human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, the temperatures have also risen in Tallahassee. The December average temperature has increased by nearly 3º between 1970 and 2017 according to data complied by Climate Central.

The average December temperature in Tallahassee, Fla. has increased by nearly 3º between 1970 and 2017. (Climate Central)

This means that we will likely see less Christmas chill going into the future, among other things.

