Capital Regional Medical Center receives 1st distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center says it has received its first distribution of the Moderna vaccine.

The hospital says its frontline healthcare workers are scheduling their vaccination appointments as CRMC prepares to securely store and safely administer the vaccine.

Chief Nursing Officer Ann Smith says the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a pivotal turning point in the fight against the virus.

“The progress that has been made in these past few months is astounding. We are grateful to be able to provide this added protection to our care team members who have been an immense source of strength and support for our communities,” says Smith. “As vaccine supplies steadily increase, our goal is to make the vaccine available to every colleague who wishes to receive it. Although the vaccine will not be mandatory, we believe it is a major step in ending the pandemic.”

Emergency operations and clinical teams at CRMC are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for vaccine storage and administration processes. Currently, the hospital is only giving the vaccine to its employees, per CDC guidance.

The hospital says it will continue to prioritize the safety of patients, workers and visitors. CRMC will continue to promote mask wearing, good hand hygiene and social distancing in daily life.

“National experts have stressed that continuing these practices will be important even after vaccines become available to the public,” says Trey Blake, MD, Chief Medical Officer. “COVID-19 vaccination and following the CDC’s recommendations for how to protect ourselves is the best way to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19.”

