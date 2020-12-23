Capital Regional receives Moderna vaccine, plans to vaccinate 100 people Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Their Chief Nursing Officer said they vaccinated 30 today and plan to vaccinate more than 100 Thursday.

Dr. Jose Santana was one of about 30 frontline workers at CRMC who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

”My advice is to take the vaccine if we want this pandemic to be over, we’ve all got to do our part and allow the science to work,” Dr. Santana said.

As a frontline worker, Santana says that because they saw so many patients during the pandemic, the vaccine brings a glimmer of hope.

Santa explained, ”The virulence is so high that it is overwhelming to a healthcare system to see so many patients sick. That’s why vaccine such as these coming out now are so important because we really need to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.”

Chief Nursing Officer at CRMC, Ann Smith, says her advice to the public is that if they are apprehensive about the vaccine, know the vaccine can get us out of the pandemic.

”And what I say to them is that getting COVID is a lot worse,” Smith said. ”It is extremely safe, our staff is excited about getting it and so I would say please don’t be apprehensive because this is the way we are going to have healthcare and be able to open up the country again,” Smith added.

Smith says although the vaccine is here, she is still encouraging everyone to continue washing their hands, wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

