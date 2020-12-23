Christmas break coming at perfect time for Florida State men

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Now, maybe more than ever, the Christmas break is a time to decompress, relax and recharge and the same goes for the Florida State basketball team.

Constant COVID tests and caution about the virus can’t be easy on top of the already daunting schedule collegiate athletes face, but that, plus the bulk of conference play looming, has made this week the perfect time to hit the pause button.

Following Monday’s victory over Gardner-Webb, sophomore center Balsa Koprivica said playing three games in seven days, as the Noles just did, can be daunting, so having the time to recover and regroup can be vital ahead of the heart of the schedule.

“We’ve been always going, you know,” Koprivica said. “We had a couple of games in a short amount of time so, obviously, just trying to get as much treatment as possible, everybody - all the guys - we’re going to stay together like we always do and talk about our previous games, watch a lot of film and just prepare for our next game.”

FSU is off until December 29, when they’ll hit the road for their ACC opener against Clemson.

