Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Danfoss Turbocor announced plans to expand its Tallahassee manufacturing facility, and it expects the investment to create 239 new manufacturing and research jobs, according to a press release from the Tallahassee Office of Economic Vitality.

The new production facility is expected to break ground at Innovation Park in 2021, the release says. With the multi-million dollar capital investment, the current Danfoss facility will expand an additional 65,000 to 90,000 square feet on 16 acres of land, the OEV says.

Danfoss’ claim to fame is the world’s first oil-free magnetic bearing compressor for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry, according to the release.

Danfoss Turbocor Compressors President Ricardo Schneider says he is optimistic about the expansion.

“This area affords us tremendous opportunity to collaborate with world-class researchers in aerodynamics, power electronics, and magnetic technologies — and we have a strong partnership with Florida State University and the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, which have been instrumental in helping Danfoss engineer world-class technology that addresses critical energy issues around the world,” says Schneider.

The release says an impact analysis from the FSU Center for Economic Forecasting and Analysis indicates the expansion could create upwards of 953 new jobs and generate around $140 million in economic output for the Tallahassee and Leon County area in the long run.

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox says the project will help businesses in Tallahassee.

“The entire community benefits from our continued investment in business retention and expansion efforts, as this leads to job creation,” says Williams-Cox. “Fostering innovation makes Tallahassee a place where businesses can do more than survive- they have opportunities to thrive.”

OEV says the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency Board approved $2.3 million to support the company’s expansion within Innovation Park and the Leon County Research and Development Authority’s plan to increase the park’s economic competitiveness back on Jan. 30, 2020. Of that money, $1.4 million went to the Targeted Business Program for the Danfoss expansion, while another $805,000 was sent to LCRDA to help with strategic investment for Innovation Park.

Leon County Commissioner Nick Maddox says Danfoss’ expansion will be a strong economic driver for the area.

“Amidst the pandemic, the County and City, as well as organizations like the Leon County Research and Development Authority, have been facilitating opportunities for local economic growth,” says Maddox. “I am looking forward to the high-wage jobs it will bring to our community.”

