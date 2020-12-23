Advertisement

Former Thomasville star Perry makes NBA debut, scores first professional basket

Brooklyn Nets forward Reggie Perry, right, defends Washington Wizards forward Yoeli Childs,...
Brooklyn Nets forward Reggie Perry, right, defends Washington Wizards forward Yoeli Childs, left, during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens)(Kathy Willens | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCTV) - Former Thomasville High School star Reggie Perry made his NBA debut Tuesday night and logged his first professional basket as he and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors, 125-99, in the first game of the 2020/21 NBA regular season.

In limited action, Perry logged eight minutes on the floor and recorded two rebounds, had one assist and scored the final points of the evening for the Nets on a put-back with 47.2 seconds left to extend the Nets lead to 125-96.

Perry also found himself in stretches guarding #2 overall pick James Wiseman while on the defensive side on the ball.

Perry and the Nets return to the floor on Christmas Day for a 5 p.m. tip-off against the Boston Celtics.

