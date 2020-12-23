Former Thomasville star Perry makes NBA debut, scores first professional basket

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WCTV) - Former Thomasville High School star Reggie Perry made his NBA debut Tuesday night and logged his first professional basket as he and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Golden State Warriors, 125-99, in the first game of the 2020/21 NBA regular season.

Squad getting warm ◾️◽️ pic.twitter.com/LQHU90eveb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 22, 2020

In limited action, Perry logged eight minutes on the floor and recorded two rebounds, had one assist and scored the final points of the evening for the Nets on a put-back with 47.2 seconds left to extend the Nets lead to 125-96.

Perry also found himself in stretches guarding #2 overall pick James Wiseman while on the defensive side on the ball.

Perry and the Nets return to the floor on Christmas Day for a 5 p.m. tip-off against the Boston Celtics.

