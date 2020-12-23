GBI investigating two shootings in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating two shootings that happened in the county Wednesday morning.

According to GCSO Captain Daniel Singletary, the first shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Joyner Road. A man was arrested for aggravated assault and the victim was taken to the hospital. This is a GCSO case, and the charges could be upgraded to homicide if the victim dies.

The second shooting is a Cairo Police Department case, and GCSO says it doesn’t know when exactly it happened. A murder investigation is underway, and the GBI is aiding the investigation.

