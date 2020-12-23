Low risk of severe weather Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Those that plan to travel or do any last-minute shopping Christmas Eve could run into not just heavy rain but deal with a low threat of severe weather.

The Big Bend and South Georgia was placed under a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk of severe weather for Thursday by the Storm Prediction Center. A small threat exists for damaging winds and an isolated tornado as a line of rain is likely and a few thunderstorms are possible as early as Thursday morning and lasting through the day.

A trough of low pressure aloft was entering the Midwest late Wednesday morning based on water vapor imagery. At the surface, a sub-1000-millibar low was centered over northeastern Iowa with a cold front stretched south to the Texas Panhandle. But a second, weaker low is forecast to develop in the Southeast by Thursday morning as the upper-level trough amplifies. The enhanced dynamics (faster winds aloft) will help provide better lift, as well as provide sufficient wind shear in the viewing area Thursday.

Guidance models earlier in the week were keeping the atmospheric energy to a minimum, but latest runs from some of the global and small-scale models are hinting at more energy availability to bring a threat for thunderstorms. Though the amount of convective energy isn’t grand, the energy along with the more-than-enough wind shear will bring a very low threat for severe weather.

As of this writing, the approximate timing of the line of rain and storms entering the western viewing area (near the Apalachicola River) will be between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. and march eastward toward Tallahassee and Thomasville between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Locations in and near Valdosta could see the line between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Suwannee and Lafayette counties could see the line hit between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Regardless of thunderstorm development, breezy conditions are expected before and after the cold front passes. Wind speeds of 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts are possible Thursday. Be mindful of yard decorations and any other lose items that could be efficiently relocated during the approach and passage of the cold front.

Rainfall totals from the storm system could range between a half-inch to two inches across the area with locally higher amounts possible (especially as one moves north and east).

Of course, details could change as the front gets closer to the Big Bend and South Georgia. The Pinpoint Weather Team will provide updates on air during the news broadcasts, online, and on the weather staff’s social media accounts.

