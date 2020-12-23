Man arrested for breaking into Dollar General in Panacea

PANACEA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who broke into the Dollar General in Panacea over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the manager at the Dollar General, who locked herself in the office, called 911 after the suspect had forced his way into the store, according to WCSO.

WCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, Lance Palmer, and tried to arrest him, telling him to surrender. Palmer charged at the deputies, so they used a taser on him, the press release says.

Deputies put Palmer in handcuffs and arrested him, the sheriff’s office says.

No one was injured during the arrest attempt.

Palmer was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, retail theft, burglary of a structure while unarmed with a person inside and resisting arrest with violence.

