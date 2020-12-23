Advertisement

Man arrested for breaking into Dollar General in Panacea

Palmer was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer,...
Palmer was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, retail theft, burglary of a structure while unarmed with a person inside and resisting arrest with violence.(Wakulla Co. Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANACEA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who broke into the Dollar General in Panacea over the weekend.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the manager at the Dollar General, who locked herself in the office, called 911 after the suspect had forced his way into the store, according to WCSO.

WCSO says when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, Lance Palmer, and tried to arrest him, telling him to surrender. Palmer charged at the deputies, so they used a taser on him, the press release says.

Deputies put Palmer in handcuffs and arrested him, the sheriff’s office says.

No one was injured during the arrest attempt.

Palmer was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief, retail theft, burglary of a structure while unarmed with a person inside and resisting arrest with violence.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
WCSO detectives arrested David Taff (top right), Bryan Taff (top left), Tony Roberts (bottom...
Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 22, 2020
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC

Latest News

Project Annie serves Thanksgiving meal
Project Annie looking for volunteers to help with Christmas dinner
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
What’s Brewing? Dec. 23, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 23, 2020