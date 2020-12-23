Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Blountstown Street and Nekoma Lane.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers were dispatched to the area of Nekoma Lane and Blountstown Street at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip at 850-574-TIPS.

This is an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) December 23, 2020

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.