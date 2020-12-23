Advertisement

Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Blountstown Street and Nekoma Lane.(Emma Wheeler - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near the intersection of Blountstown Street and Nekoma Lane.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map, officers were dispatched to the area of Nekoma Lane and Blountstown Street at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday.

TPD says this is an open and active investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
WCSO detectives arrested David Taff (top right), Bryan Taff (top left), Tony Roberts (bottom...
Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 22, 2020
University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson's condition continues to improve.
Update: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson continues to improve, friend tells ABC

Latest News

Project Annie serves Thanksgiving meal
Project Annie looking for volunteers to help with Christmas dinner
Palmer was taken to the Wakulla County Jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer,...
Man arrested for breaking into Dollar General in Panacea
What’s Brewing? Dec. 23, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 23, 2020