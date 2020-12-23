Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new self proclaimed “COVID-killing” ambulance has now found a home in Okaloosa County.

The new ambulance is made up of several new features to help reduce the spread of disease from patient to Paramedic or EMT.

Features include:

- UV-radiation light, which kills coronavirus and other infectious disease particles, that could survive in the air or on surfaces

- an air purifying system

- two separate HVAC systems to add another layer of defense against disease

- an IV warming table, which keeps essential emergency medicines at appropriate temperatures during the cooler months of the year

EMT Karen Griffin is one of the emergency medical professionals who operates the new ambulance. She says the investment by the county is an important one.

“I think we are moving with the times. This is the system that was used when Ebola came out. This is what they used over in Houston for the crews and the doctors and nurses and the patients. This is what they use to help disinfect their trucks,” Griffin said.

