Advertisement

Okaloosa County purchases new “COVID-killing” ambulance

Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.
Okaloosa County acquires new "COVID-Killing" ambulance to combat virus.(Okaloosa County)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new self proclaimed “COVID-killing” ambulance has now found a home in Okaloosa County.

The new ambulance is made up of several new features to help reduce the spread of disease from patient to Paramedic or EMT.

Features include:

- UV-radiation light, which kills coronavirus and other infectious disease particles, that could survive in the air or on surfaces

- an air purifying system

- two separate HVAC systems to add another layer of defense against disease

- an IV warming table, which keeps essential emergency medicines at appropriate temperatures during the cooler months of the year

EMT Karen Griffin is one of the emergency medical professionals who operates the new ambulance. She says the investment by the county is an important one.

“I think we are moving with the times. This is the system that was used when Ebola came out. This is what they used over in Houston for the crews and the doctors and nurses and the patients. This is what they use to help disinfect their trucks,” Griffin said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
WCSO detectives arrested David Taff (top right), Bryan Taff (top left), Tony Roberts (bottom...
Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 22, 2020

Latest News

Bond Community Health Center disperses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Bond Community Health Center receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Bond Community Health Center disperses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Capital Regional Medical Center received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
Capital Regional receives Moderna vaccine, plans to vaccinate 100 people Thursday
Walking into a classroom, you might expect to find a class hamster or some fish. A South...
Whigham School in Georgia raises over $1,000 to care for class pig
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Wednesday,...
Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: December 23, 2020