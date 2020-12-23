Advertisement

Project Annie looking for volunteers to help with Christmas dinner

Project Annie serves Thanksgiving meal(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Project Annie is looking for volunteers to help with its annual Christmas dinner.

Annie Johnson tells WCTV they are looking for about 20 volunteers to help with the preparations and meal distribution.

Johnson says interested volunteers can call her at (850) 222-6133.

Project Annie will be serving Christmas dinner on Friday, Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

