Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Keyontae Johnson has been diagnosed with a season-ending heart issue, according to a report by the Gainesville Sun.

According to the Sun’s Zach Alboverdi, the Gators forward was diagnosed with a heart inflammation after he collapsed on the court in Florida’s game against Florida State on Dec. 12. Johnson was taken to Tallahassee Memorial for treatment and then transferred to UF Health in Gainesville last Monday.

The report says that it was in the Gainesville hospital that Johnson received an MRI that led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.

Myocarditis is often linked as a consequence to viral infections, including with COVID-19.

In an August one-on-one interview with TV20, SEC Medical Task Force member and Florida team physician, Jay Clugston, said doctors are very familiar with dealing with this heart ailment.

“If you look back at your career you can count a few of these that you have dealt with before we had COVID around,” Clugston said. “We were cautious about it after influenza and after more common colds. It is something we look for. At Florida, we do an EKG and an echo on every athlete that comes to us, so we have that on record already. So if someone gets COVID, and we repeat this cardiac workup, we are able to compare back to what they were when they came in as a freshman or transfer here. So we have a pretty good idea if there were any changes.

“There does seem to be more cases or cardiac affects from this virus than maybe we have seen form others, although, we are looking a lot more closely than we have in the past. I think all of us are cautious about it.”

A source tells TV20 that Johnson had previously tested positive for COVID-19, however, it remains unclear if this heart condition is related to this.

On Tuesday, Johnson’s parents released a statement through the university, saying their son was headed home.

“We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery,” it read. “Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we’ve understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae’s illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work.

“We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others. When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving.”

Florida has postponed three of its remaining non-conference games. The Gators are scheduled to return to play against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

