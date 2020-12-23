Rickards standout Henry signs NLI with Gulf Coast State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rickards High School baseball standout Kaleb Henry signed his National Letter of Intent Tuesday afternoon to play with Gulf Coast State College in the NJCAA.

Henry hit. 285 during last year’s COVID-shortened campaign and posted a .968 fielding percentage. He’s also been clocked having run under 6.7 seconds in the 60-yard dash multiple times.

Along with his accomplishments on the field, Henry boasts a 3.9 GPA at RHS. He plans on keeping his nose the grindstone and hopes to make the jump to pro ball sooner rather than later.

“Just staying positive and staying humble, you know. My time is going to come, step-by-step,” he said after his signing. “My goal is to play one year at Gulf Coast and go to the MLB. That’s my goal.”

Gulf Coast State College competes in the Florida College System Activities Association Athletics, the same league as Tallahassee Community College and Chipola College. The Commodores finished the 2020 season with an 18-7 record.

