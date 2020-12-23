South Health District now taking vaccine appointments for frontline medical workers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District has received and administered its first round of Moderna vaccines.

Each of the District’s 10 county-health departments received 200 doses on Monday and another 200 on Wednesday.

South Health spokesperson Kristin Patten says they now expect to receive regular shipments of Moderna, as well as an additional supply of Pfizer vaccines.

The District administered all 40 doses of its first Pfizer batch to its employees right away on Dec. 18.

About 10 staff members who were not able to get the Pfizer vaccine received a dose of Moderna the day it arrived this week, according to Patten.

She says so far, no recipients have reported any severe side effects or adverse reactions to either of the vaccines.

“We immediately put out the call that we have the vaccine, and we are ready to start serving,” she said. “So please call and schedule your appointment.”

The team sent out an official invite Tuesday to all community members of Phase 1A: a top-tier group categorized by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

That includes frontline healthcare workers, like those working in hospitals and doctors’ offices, first responders who respond to medical calls and any other healthcare provider with direct patient contact, such as dentists and optometrists.

Health officials say the District in Lowndes County began receiving calls right away.

Patten says they’re still seeing a high demand for COVID-19 testing in all 10 counties.

But with their focus shifting to vaccine distribution, they say testing availability at public health sites will now be limited.

“It means that we’re gonna be cutting back some on our testing hours and our testing sites,” Patten said. “It will allow our staff to focus their efforts on vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible.”

Patten says CVS and Walgreens are administering the vaccine for long-term care facilities.

South Georgia Medical Center also received its first shipment of Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, containing 500 doses.

It comes after the team received and began administering its first supply of Pfizer vaccines on Monday, Dec. 21.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.