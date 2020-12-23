Tallahassee Police searching for 15-year-old last seen in person in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who was last seen in person on November 29 in the 4100 block of Ridge Haven Road.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Christian’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/7C83PBPF9r — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) December 23, 2020

Officials say Venisee was reported missing by his mother on December 3 and has been viewed every day on video on social media by his mother but his locations in the video are unknown.

TPD says Venisee is approximately 5′4″, 115 pounds with brown skin, brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Venisee was last seen wearing a black jacket, black basketball shorts and Nike slide sandals.

TPD asks anyone with information to call the department.

