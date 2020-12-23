Advertisement

Tallahassee Police searching for 15-year-old last seen in person in November

The Tallahassee Police Department says 15-year-old Christian Venisse was reported missing by...
The Tallahassee Police Department says 15-year-old Christian Venisse was reported missing by his mother on December 3.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old Christian Venisee, who was last seen in person on November 29 in the 4100 block of Ridge Haven Road.

Officials say Venisee was reported missing by his mother on December 3 and has been viewed every day on video on social media by his mother but his locations in the video are unknown.

TPD says Venisee is approximately 5′4″, 115 pounds with brown skin, brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say Venisee was last seen wearing a black jacket, black basketball shorts and Nike slide sandals.

TPD asks anyone with information to call the department.

