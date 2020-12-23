Tallahassee Police job vacancies remain steady through 2020, following nationwide trends

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police recruiting is a nationwide issue, and Tallahassee is no exception.

A public records request to the City of Tallahassee shows that the number of vacancies at the Tallahassee Police Department throughout 2020 has stayed constant; TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says there are multiple applicants currently enrolled in the academy, who could be ready to work next year.

Of a possible 400 positions, 38, or 9.5%, are empty. All are at the Officer/Investigator/POT level.

TPD vacancies through 2020 (WCTV)

Richard Murphey, the President of the Big Bend Chapter of the Police Benevolent Association, says it’s becoming a safety and morale issue.

“We’re reaching crisis level with staffing at the police department. And I do applaud the job the Chief is doing; he’s doing an effective job with the number of officers he has to try to use them in an efficient manner. But even he, I believe, isn’t going to be able to prevent us from being the number one city in crime again,” said Murphey.

The PBA renegotiates its contract with the City every three years; negotiations have been ongoing since January. The most recent contract expired in October; Murphey believes that’s part of the issue.

“We’re going to have to see a more aggressive approach by the City to recruiting,” said Murphey. “Officers want stability, just like the rest of the community. You’re getting to the point when you don’t have enough officers on the road. Response times are lagging; this is a quality of life issue.”

TPD has created a five-person unit dedicated full time to recruitment; the department also has a social media campaign.

“We can’t travel because of COVID so you’re kind of relying mostly on social media,” explained Deputy Chief Tonja Smith.

Deputy Chief Smith says her team is looking at incentives for officers to become recruiters themselves.

“If they each recruited one person, we would have at least 366 more officers,” she said.

In addition, Smith says there are financial incentives to join TPD.

“Pre-certified officers get anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 to come here. New officers get a $1,000 bonus. We also, for officers from out of state, we pay for that cross over,” said Smith.

The Department is also looking at billboards, revamping the website, and partnering with universities to speak with criminal justice departments.

TPD can also sponsor academy costs for some participants.

Chief Revell says the City Commission has been supportive of their efforts; in October, the City of Tallahassee dedicated $250,000 to TPD for recruitment.

Smith says despite the difficult year, she wouldn’t trade her career.

“I still love coming to this. This is a noble profession. This is a great job.”

You can learn more about TPD’s current openings, or apply, here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.