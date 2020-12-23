Advertisement

Whigham School in Georgia raises over $1,000 to care for class pig

Walking into a classroom, you might expect to find a class hamster or some fish. A South Georgia school has something quite different: a pet pig.(Whigham Elementary School)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Walking into a classroom, you might expect to find a class hamster or some fish. A South Georgia school has something quite different: a pet pig.

Piggy Pablo joined Whigham Elementary School last year, and to care for him, the students took up a fundraising challenge.

Piggy Pablo lives the life, lounging in the pool, taking naps, and enjoying birthday parties. Being cared for by the students at Whigham Elementary School.

Before moving to South Georgia, Pablo was raised at the Leon County Humane Society.

“He was teeny tiny when he came in. We received a call one night. The rest of the litter had passed away, most likely due to parasites and just lack of care.” Executive Director of the Leon County Humane Society, Lisa Glunt, explained.

After the Humane Society nursed him back to health, Tracy Champagne, a teacher at Whigham, stepped up.

“We reached out to the Leon County Humane Society, and I met with them, met him to see if we would be a fit, and then he came to school last fall of 2019. He’s been with us ever since.” Agriculture Teacher and FAA Advisor, Tracy Champagne, said.

Piggy Pablo is now an irreplaceable member of Whigham’s family.

“As a reward, when they get done with their work, we go outside so that they can visit him and show him their work and give him belly rubs. He loves belly rubs.” Champagne said.

The school gives back to Pablo with a fundraiser.

“I came up with the idea of Pennies for Piggy Pablo so that the students can contribute change, mainly pennies,” Champagne explained.

The students go above and beyond expectations for their favorite pig.

“They amaze me in their generosity. Our original goal was $250, and we ended up raising over $1,000.” Champagne described.

The school’s special needs class donated the most money for Piggy Pablo and won the opportunity to present the money to the Humane Society.

