AG Commissioner Nikki Fried releases holiday consumer podcast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Nikki Fried, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released a holiday consumer podcast that provides tips to avoid scams during the holiday season on Spotify.

Alongside State Representative Fentrice Driskell (HD-63), Fried discussed “useful information to help consumers avoid gas pump skimmers, protective, themselves while shopping online, avoid sham charities, and more,” according to the press release.

“Throughout the holiday season, FDACS is continuing to protect Floridians from scams, fraud, and consumer abuse. To raise even more awareness, we’re excited to share a special FDACS Holiday Consumer Podcast with tips and raise awareness about scams,” said Commissioner Fried.

The podcast outlined the following tips:

Online shopping:

Think before you click: If a deal sounds too good to be true, it may be fraudulent. Make sure to read the terms and conditions of any promotions the deal may be part of

Research online sellers: Check for complaints using FDACS’s business complaint lookup tool at Check for complaints using FDACS’s business complaint lookup tool at FloridaConsumerHelp.com or the Better Business Bureau’s website

Make purchases with a credit card: Unlike debit cards, credit cards have fraud protection services and a zero-liability policy.

Gas pump skimmers:

Look closely at the pump: Avoid pumps that are open or unlocked, have had the tamper-evident security tape cut or removed, or otherwise look unusual. If anything seems cracked, loose, or tampered with, use a different pump

Pay with a credit card: If a credit card number is skimmed, you’re protected by the card issuer’s zero-liability policy — but a stolen debit card number could be more damaging. If you must use a debit card, choose to use it as credit, instead of selecting debit and entering your PIN

Choose gas pumps closest to the physical building: Don’t use gas pumps out of the attendant’s line of sight, such as those around a corner or behind a building. Thieves placing skimmers are less likely to put them in pumps where the store attendant may catch them in the act

Check your card statements: Most credit card issuer offers fraud alerts, and many will email or text you when your card is used at a gas station. Check your credit card and debit card transactions regularly to make sure no fraudulent activity has occurred. If you suspect their credit card number has been compromised, report it immediately to authorities and their credit card company

Pay inside, not at the pump: It takes just seconds for criminals to place a skimmer in a gas pump — but it’s far less likely that a skimmer has been placed on the payment terminal in front of the clerk inside the gas station or convenience store. If you’re able to, pay inside and not at the pump

Charitable giving:

Check if the organization is properly registered with the state through our with the state through our Check-a-Charity tool or by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA (1-800-FL-AYUDA en Español) to find out if a charity is properly registered, how much the charity is spending on administration and fundraising, and how much money goes to actual programming

Search the organization’s name online along with key words like “complaint” and “scam.” Also look for reviews and feedback about the organization. Don’t assume solicitations on social media or crowdfunding campaigns are legitimate — even posts that are shared or liked by your friends. Do your own research

Ask how exactly your donation will be used , what specific cause it will go towards, and how much of the contribution will be used for program services

Request written information about the organization and a breakdown of how the money is being utilized. Consumers should not assume their donation will be spent a particular way

Verify whether your donation is tax-deductible since only certain organizations are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. Ask for the organization’s tax-exempt number issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or use the since only certain organizations are eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions. Ask for the organization’s tax-exempt number issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), or use the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search tool . Donations to individuals are not tax-deductible. Remember that crowdfunding campaigns are not tax deductible

Pay with a credit card or check to be safe. Do not donate in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money — these forms of payment lack any security measures, making them appealing to scammers

