Bond Community Health Center disperses Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and unpacked 100 doses.

Once thawed, TM started administering doses to its frontline workers, and the hospital says it already has a distribution plan in place.

That plan is based on the CDC and Health Department guidelines.

TMH will also send vaccines to other local healthcare providers, with some of those vaccines going to community partners at the Bond Community Health Center.

Wednesday morning, 20 healthcare workers at Bond were the first to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Throughout the year, Bond has been on the front lines, hosting “pop up” COVID-19 testing sites.

Healthcare officials at Bond say the arrival of the vaccine almost comes full circle.

From hosting all of those COVID-19 testing sites and trying to educate the public on COVID-19 safety and symptoms, this is just another opportunity to educate people, though this time on the vaccine.

CEO at the Bond Center, Dr. Temple Robinson said, “This is very important. This enables us to do our work, and do it with another layer of confidence.”

Dr. Faye Tinson, one of the 20 to receive the vaccine, says she was “smiling for science under a mask” after a long, difficult year on the frontlines.

”Unprecedented and tumultuous. But because we’re health care providers and we take care of people, we just took it all in stride. Just keep going until we see an end to this pandemic,” Dr. Tinson said.

She now hopes to lead by example, especially to those in minority communities.

”The minority communities are dying from COVID, or we’re getting very very sick from COVID. And we have a lot of fears and concerns,” Tinson said.

Robinson says now their focus is on education and to instill confidence in the community that the vaccine is safe.

”We’ve got to get people vaccinated,” Robinson said.

