Former Noles Williams, Vassell leave mark in NBA debuts

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and guard Ryan Arcidiacono during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The Hawks won 124-104 (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State Seminoles Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell made their NBA regular season debuts Wednesday night in the season opener for their respective teams.

Williams was in the starting five for the Chicago Bulls and played a game-high 33 minutes, scoring 16 points (5-for-11 from the floor, 1-for-3 from three, 5-for-6 from free throw line) while logging four rebounds, all on the defensive glass, one assist and one steal.

The Bulls lost, 124-104, to the Atlanta Hawks.

Vassell came off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs and logged 20 minutes, the second-most of any bench player, and scored just one basket, a three-pointer, while also logging three rebounds and a block.

The Spurs won, 131-119, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Williams and the Bulls return to action Saturday at home against the Indiana Pacers for an 8 p.m. start. Vassell and the Spurs return to the floor on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors at home for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

