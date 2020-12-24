Former Noles Williams, Vassell leave mark in NBA debuts

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State Seminoles Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell made their NBA regular season debuts Wednesday night in the season opener for their respective teams.

Williams was in the starting five for the Chicago Bulls and played a game-high 33 minutes, scoring 16 points (5-for-11 from the floor, 1-for-3 from three, 5-for-6 from free throw line) while logging four rebounds, all on the defensive glass, one assist and one steal.

The Bulls lost, 124-104, to the Atlanta Hawks.

Vassell came off the bench for the San Antonio Spurs and logged 20 minutes, the second-most of any bench player, and scored just one basket, a three-pointer, while also logging three rebounds and a block.

The Spurs won, 131-119, against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A shot he will NEVER forget! 🥳



Devin Vassell drains a three ball for his first career NBA points to increase the @spurs lead to 16! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/YlyViM3TuR — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 24, 2020

Williams and the Bulls return to action Saturday at home against the Indiana Pacers for an 8 p.m. start. Vassell and the Spurs return to the floor on Saturday against the Toronto Raptors at home for an 8:30 p.m. tip-off.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.