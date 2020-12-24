Lanier County man sentenced to 8 years for illegally possessing rifle, high speed chase

LANIER COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A Lanier County man has been arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally possessing a semi-automatic rifle, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Peter D. Leary, says.

26-year-old Blake Richard Ruis of Valdosta was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Dec. 17. and will have three years of supervised release.

Previously, Ruis pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in June.

According to release, on May 8, 2019, a Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Ruis driving erratically and activated his emergency lights. Ruis failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued with Ruis’ vehicle reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph.

Ruis eventually lost control of his vehicle and struck a number of stop signs before conceding, the release says.

He was then taken into custody without incident. Inside of the vehicle, a loaded High Point 9mm rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition belonging to Ruis were located.

Ruis has prior felony convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, theft by taking and theft by conversion.

“This convicted felon endangered the community by illegally possessing a gun and made things worse by leading the police on a dangerous, high-speed chase. He will have eight years in federal prison without parole to reflect on his actions,” explained Leary. “I want to thank the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office for their work taking this defendant off the streets.”

