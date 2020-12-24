LCSO creates LCSO Connect app for accessible incident reporting, crime tip submissions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office released the LCSO Connect app, which allows access to items of public safety and interest, like non-emergency incident reporting, crime tip submissions and more.

“The app is a vital resource for the citizens of Leon County, as well as other visitors,” LSCO said in the press release. “The overall premise is to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The following features are available on the LCSO Connect app:

Incident reporting

Active calls for service mapping

Daily booking report

Instant notifications

Submit a tip

ALLinLEON

LCSO’s social media platforms

Inmate search

Historical crime maps

Detention facility information

“LCSO Connect will allow us to engage and educate the citizens of Leon County even further while leveraging technology to improve our service to the community,” Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

The LCSO app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “LCSO Connect.”

