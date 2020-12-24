Advertisement

LCSO creates LCSO Connect app for accessible incident reporting, crime tip submissions

Wednesday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office released the LCSO Connect app, which allows access...
Wednesday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office released the LCSO Connect app, which allows access to items of public safety and interest, like non-emergency incident reporting, crime tip submissions and more.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office released the LCSO Connect app, which allows access to items of public safety and interest, like non-emergency incident reporting, crime tip submissions and more.

“The app is a vital resource for the citizens of Leon County, as well as other visitors,” LSCO said in the press release. “The overall premise is to provide information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.”

The following features are available on the LCSO Connect app:

  • Incident reporting
  • Active calls for service mapping
  • Daily booking report
  • Instant notifications
  • Submit a tip
  • ALLinLEON
  • LCSO’s social media platforms
  • Inmate search
  • Historical crime maps
  • Detention facility information

“LCSO Connect will allow us to engage and educate the citizens of Leon County even further while leveraging technology to improve our service to the community,” Sheriff Walt McNeil said.

The LCSO app is available to download for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “LCSO Connect.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
WCSO detectives arrested David Taff (top right), Bryan Taff (top left), Tony Roberts (bottom...
Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street

Latest News

Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
Wednesday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and...
AG Commissioner Nikki Fried releases holiday consumer podcast
South Health District now taking vaccine appointments for frontline medical workers
Whigham School in Georgia raises over $1,000 to care for class pig