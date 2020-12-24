Lowndes Co. Board of Elections rejects challenge

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Elections Board rejected a challenge in the early voting process.

Information, including a letter, was emailed to WALB′s newsroom earlier this week. It came from a group called “True the Vote.”

It announced the challenge to the eligibility of more than 300,000 voters in all Georgia counties.

The group says there’s a high probability people are registered at addresses where they no longer live.

Deb Cox, Lowndes County’s Supervisor of Elections said in Wednesday’s meeting...

A lot of the address changes are from military personnel, people in senior citizen homes, people from out of town, college students, and people who’ve moved.

In a unanimous decision, the commission rejected the challenge.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2020 WALB All rights reserved.