Miracle Hill Nursing receives 120 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, residents at Miracle Hill Nursing got the opportunity to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

At least 120 doses of the vaccine were available to residents and staff.

For many, this day meant a lot.

Staff said they’re grateful the vaccine arrived sooner than they anticipated.

For many, it’s been a dark couple of months, not knowing if they could potentially be a carrier of the virus, but today, staff said that worry was put to rest.

”This too shall pass, honey,” a resident at Miracle Hill, Kathy Gibson, said.

Throughout 2020, Gibson has remained optimistic. After not seeing her family for almost a year, she now hopes that soon will change.

”You know I miss seeing them, especially now during Christmas time. Thank God we have network though,” Gibson said.

Wednesday, Gibson, fellow housemates and Miracle Hill staff received their own personal miracle.

For Miracle Hill Admissions Director, Kennedy Nwokegi, it’s been a dream that has now come true.

”For so many months we have been apprehensive about this virus. so it’s a great benefit to have some protection and not to be so fearful. I have been coming to work every day. While I have fears in me, I feel more comfortable. Fr. Fauci said to do it, so I am doing it,” Nwokegi explained.

Directors at the nursing home say they hope this helps lighten the load.

Miracle Hill Administrator, Joanne Watson, said, “This has clearly, clearly been the most challenging year. So it’s just a big relief to know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

However, not everyone was initially on board.

”Right now, I am very healthy and I didn’t want to take the chance,” Gibson added.

Something changed Gibson’s mind: wanting to protect herself and those around her.

Gibson explained, ”The more I thought about it, it’s better than getting COVID, even if I get sick for just a couple of days.”

The hope is to give residents peace of mind and staff the strength and security to continue working.

”To be able to receive a COVID vaccine, is out-of-the-box phenomenal,” Watson said.

There will be another opportunity for staff and residents to get the vaccine if they didn’t do so on Wednesday, around Jan. 15, 2021.

That will also be when the booster shot is administered for those who got the vaccine Wednesday.

