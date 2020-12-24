Munchies Pizza on Virginia Street open for Christmas Eve, Christmas day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With more people staying home, several restaurants in Tallahassee offered special, pre-ordered carry-out holiday meals.

At Munchies Pizza, they decided to keep the doors open because they had staff that wanted — and needed — to be there.

Christmas Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for Munchies, marking the ending to a year that hasn’t always been easy as pie.

Munchies owner, Eric Riser, said, “When the students left in March, we basically had no regular customers left. So I had to pretty much redo our whole marketing strategy, shifting towards residential business, which is where the deep dish pizza came from.”

Riser says one of the biggest challenges this year has been inconsistency.

The holidays posed yet another unknown, but they needed to stay open.

“This location, I have staff that need hours, they want to get their check for the week,” Riser said.

He adds that the Tallahassee community is one that continues to give back and support their own:

“I think as far as the community adjusting to supporting us, they adjusted as quickly as they could have, and it’s been very helpful, but it’s like.. for us it’s enough to get us through.”

The Munchies location on Apalachee Parkway will be closed Friday, but their other location on Virginia Street will be open starting at 4 p.m.

