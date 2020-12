TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command has been tracking Santa Clause and his reindeer since 1955. On this 65th year of tracking the big man in red, you can watch it right here on WCTV.TV and on our Facebook Page.

LIVE: NORAD Santa Tracker! LIVE: Track Santa live on the NORAD Santa Tracker! Share this stream so others can enjoy it too! Posted by WCTV.tv on Thursday, December 24, 2020

