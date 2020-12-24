Advertisement

President Trump, first lady share Christmas message

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Trumps are wishing you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the president opens by sharing the Christmas story.

Melania Trump then goes on to thank teachers, first responders and others who’ve gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

The president also thanks the scientists and manufacturers behind the COVID-19 vaccines.

He calls those vaccines “a Christmas miracle.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors may be forced to temporarily stop production because it is running...
Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition

Latest News

Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church...
Southwood Baptist Church holds socially distant, in-person Christmas Eve service
All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little...
SGMC sends newborns home in handknit Christmas stockings as part of time-honored tradition
With more people staying home, several restaurants in Tallahassee offered special, pre-ordered...
Munchies Pizza on Virginia Street open for Christmas Eve, Christmas day
Leslie West an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several 70s rock anthems including...
Leslie West, guitarist of rock band Mountain, has died at 75