Advertisement

SGMC sends newborns home in handknit Christmas stockings as part of time-honored tradition

All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little...
All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little bundles of joy home in adorable, handknit Christmas stockings.(WCTV)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little bundles of joy home in adorable, handknit Christmas stockings.

The stockings, along with little Santa hats, are a time-honored tradition at SGMC.

RN and Children Nurse Manager at SGMC, Teresa Morris, said, “All of the families really love the stockings. It’s a great keepsake. Through the years, they can always go back and look at it. It’s a good memory. It’s just, first stocking, first baby, always a happy memory.”

Health workers said their goal in decorating the little bundles of joy is to brighten patients’ spirits, especially after going through the process amid the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors may be forced to temporarily stop production because it is running...
Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition

Latest News

Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church...
Southwood Baptist Church holds socially distant, in-person Christmas Eve service
With more people staying home, several restaurants in Tallahassee offered special, pre-ordered...
Munchies Pizza on Virginia Street open for Christmas Eve, Christmas day
A Lanier County man has been arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally...
Lanier County man sentenced to 8 years for illegally possessing rifle, high speed chase
TLH continues seeing decrease in passenger travel during holiday season
TLH continues to see decrease in passenger travel during holiday season