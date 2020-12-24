SGMC sends newborns home in handknit Christmas stockings as part of time-honored tradition

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little bundles of joy home in adorable, handknit Christmas stockings.

The stockings, along with little Santa hats, are a time-honored tradition at SGMC.

RN and Children Nurse Manager at SGMC, Teresa Morris, said, “All of the families really love the stockings. It’s a great keepsake. Through the years, they can always go back and look at it. It’s a good memory. It’s just, first stocking, first baby, always a happy memory.”

Health workers said their goal in decorating the little bundles of joy is to brighten patients’ spirits, especially after going through the process amid the pandemic.

