Southwood Baptist Church holds socially distant, in-person Christmas Eve service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tradition for most in the Christian faith is to have a Christmas service, but due to the pandemic, these services look a little different.

Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church came together in the cold rain to sing Christmas hymns and enjoy a quick word.

About thirty people gathered for the Christmas Eve service at Southwood Baptist.

Those in attendance were socially distant and sat in every other aisle just as the church has done since April.

Pastor Robert Sutton told WCTV that he wanted to make sure that he and his church family were able to celebrate Christmas in person and allow their faith to keep moving forward.

“This season is so important to Christians and we just wanna make sure that He is exalted and everything that we do and we trust Him,” Sutton said.

Other churches that WCTV reached out to say they plan to have online services. One had plans of an outdoor service, but this was changed due to the weather.

When asked why he was so adamant to continue to have service in person, Sutton said he believes that the Lord wants people to come together to honor Him without fear.

