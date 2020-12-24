Advertisement

Southwood Baptist Church holds socially distant, in-person Christmas Eve service

Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church...
Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church came together in the cold rain to sing Christmas hymns and enjoy a quick word.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tradition for most in the Christian faith is to have a Christmas service, but due to the pandemic, these services look a little different.

Thursday evening’s service at Southwood Baptist Church was short and sweet as members church came together in the cold rain to sing Christmas hymns and enjoy a quick word.

About thirty people gathered for the Christmas Eve service at Southwood Baptist.

Those in attendance were socially distant and sat in every other aisle just as the church has done since April.

Pastor Robert Sutton told WCTV that he wanted to make sure that he and his church family were able to celebrate Christmas in person and allow their faith to keep moving forward.

“This season is so important to Christians and we just wanna make sure that He is exalted and everything that we do and we trust Him,” Sutton said.

Other churches that WCTV reached out to say they plan to have online services. One had plans of an outdoor service, but this was changed due to the weather.

When asked why he was so adamant to continue to have service in person, Sutton said he believes that the Lord wants people to come together to honor Him without fear.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors may be forced to temporarily stop production because it is running...
Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition

Latest News

All this week, new mothers at South Georgia Medical Center have been taking their new little...
SGMC sends newborns home in handknit Christmas stockings as part of time-honored tradition
With more people staying home, several restaurants in Tallahassee offered special, pre-ordered...
Munchies Pizza on Virginia Street open for Christmas Eve, Christmas day
A Lanier County man has been arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally...
Lanier County man sentenced to 8 years for illegally possessing rifle, high speed chase
TLH continues seeing decrease in passenger travel during holiday season
TLH continues to see decrease in passenger travel during holiday season