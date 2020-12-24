Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore and Covenant Care partner to grant holiday wish

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore and Covenant Care partnered to help grant a wish this holiday season through Covenant Care’s My Wish program. Together, Covenant Care and Tapestry Lakeshore found the perfect pet through Lakeshore’s foster program with Cauzican Care Rescue, a local animal rescue group based out of Wakulla county. With everyone’s help, Charlie, the Cairn terrier, has a new home and family just in time for the holidays.

In 2017, Covenant Care introduced My Wish to help seriously ill children, adults and their families create magical memories. Wishes are funded by a network of generous community donors and fulfilled by the Covenant Care Foundation. Since 2017, Covenant Care has made over 800 wishes come true.

Once Tapestry Lakeshore heard about the need for a rescue pup to grant this wish, Jules Hill, Director of Sales and Marketing, began making the necessary calls to find the perfect match. “There is no greater feeling than knowing that you have found the perfect family for a pet looking for a forever home. That combined with serving a senior brought my two worlds together. In my spare time, I foster rescue dogs and cats at home, and pioneer the foster program at Lakeshore” Jules Hill said.

Tapestry Senior Living Lakeshore helped with Charlie’s welcome with a sweet welcome home basket filled with treats, food, flea and heartworm treatment, and holiday sweater to keep warm.

For more than 17 years, Covenant Care has been a nonprofit provider of hospice, home health and palliative care services to families throughout the Big Bend community. The Covenant Care Foundation supports special programs to help address the physical, emotional and mental needs of patients, families and community members.

