TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are working on fighting an active structure fire near the intersection of Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.

The structure in question is not a commercial building, and crews from three TFD stations are on site. Currently, there are no blocked major roads.

This is NOT a commercial building. We will have more updates as they come in. — Tallahassee Fire Dept (@cotfire) December 24, 2020

