Advertisement

TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.

(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department says they are working on fighting an active structure fire near the intersection of Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.

The structure in question is not a commercial building, and crews from three TFD stations are on site. Currently, there are no blocked major roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis announced new details Tuesday on the state’s plan to distribute the Moderna and Pfizer...
Gov. DeSantis: Seniors next priority for vaccine distribution
WCSO detectives arrested David Taff (top right), Bryan Taff (top left), Tony Roberts (bottom...
Wakulla County deputies arrest 4 on drug charges
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol
The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street

Latest News

Wednesday, residents at Miracle Hill Nursing Home got the opportunity to receive the Pfizer...
Miracle Hill Nursing receives 120 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Former Noles Williams, Vassell leave mark in NBA debuts
A man faces charges after police say he shot and killed a dog.
VPD arrests man for killing dog, disorderly conduct
Lowndes County Elections Board rejected a challenge in the early voting process.
Lowndes Co. Board of Elections rejects challenge