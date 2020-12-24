TLH continues to see decrease in passenger travel during holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crowds were much smaller on Christmas Eve at Tallahassee International Airport.

However, there was a lot of excitement from passengers as they planned to see loved ones for Christmas.

“I’m just so excited that we actually get the chance to come here and visit family,” Darius Johnson said.

Johnson says he is traveling with his family to Orlando for Christmas.

He says because he is in the military, he hasn’t seen some of his relatives for a couple of years.

“It’s been almost, well a little over 2 years now since we’ve been here well since the pandemic,” Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Jill Skelton and her husband are traveling to Seattle, Washington.

“I am excited ‘cause it’s too long for mom to miss her son and so I’m very excited to see him,” Skelton said.

Skelton says she and her husband took all the necessary precautions, so they were able to travel this holiday season to see their son.

“We haven’t seen him because of COVID and some health decisions, things with me,” Skelton said. “We haven’t seen him in over a year so we kind of made the decision to break down and do it.”

Deputy Director of Aviation for TLH, James Durwin, tells WCTV the holiday season is normally a busy travel season has been a lot quieter during 2020.

“Our numbers have been about 55 percent lower than what we saw this time last year but we still expect about 35,000 total passengers to come through the airport this December,” Durwin said.

Durwin says TLH will continue making sure passengers feel safe on their flight and through the airport.

“From the social distancing to the disinfection and the things that airlines are doing as well, to really make sure that we’ve got a safe experience for all the customers.”

Officials say they are still expecting travelers to fly on Christmas Day.

They’re asking passengers to not travel with wrapped presents and they should arrive for their flight 90 minutes early.

