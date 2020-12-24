Advertisement

WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday

WCTV holiday programming
WCTV holiday programming(wctv)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to allow our WCTV family to spend some well deserved time with their immediate families, we are announcing an adjusted programming schedule for December 24 and 25th. If you’re spending time with your family this holiday season, remember to social distance and wear your mask!

Thursday, December 24, 2020:

  • The Good Morning Show: 6 a.m. only
  • Eyewitness News at Noon: “2020 in review” special report
  • Eyewitness News at 4: “WCTV Feel Good” special report
  • Eyewitness News at 5: Normal broadcast
  • Eyewitness News at 5:30: Normal broadcast
  • Eyewitness News at 6: Normal broadcast
  • Eyewitness News at 11: Normal broadcast

Friday, December 25, 2020:

  • The Good Morning Show: 6 a.m. only
  • Noon: “Bethel Missionary Church” special
  • 4 p.m.: “A Baylor Christmas”
  • 5-5:30 p.m.: Nashville Music Special: “Home for the Holidays”
  • Eyewitness News at 6: Normal broadcast
  • Eyewitness News at 11: Normal broadcast

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors may be forced to temporarily stop production because it is running...
Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs
Leon County Booking Report: Dec. 23, 2020
GBI investigating two shootings in Grady County

Latest News

Wednesday, residents at Miracle Hill Nursing Home got the opportunity to receive the Pfizer...
Miracle Hill Nursing receives 120 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, left, talks with forward Patrick Williams, center, and...
Former Noles Williams, Vassell leave mark in NBA debuts
A man faces charges after police say he shot and killed a dog.
VPD arrests man for killing dog, disorderly conduct
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.