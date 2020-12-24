WCTV has an adjusted TV schedule for the Christmas holiday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to allow our WCTV family to spend some well deserved time with their immediate families, we are announcing an adjusted programming schedule for December 24 and 25th. If you’re spending time with your family this holiday season, remember to social distance and wear your mask!
Thursday, December 24, 2020:
- The Good Morning Show: 6 a.m. only
- Eyewitness News at Noon: “2020 in review” special report
- Eyewitness News at 4: “WCTV Feel Good” special report
- Eyewitness News at 5: Normal broadcast
- Eyewitness News at 5:30: Normal broadcast
- Eyewitness News at 6: Normal broadcast
- Eyewitness News at 11: Normal broadcast
Friday, December 25, 2020:
- The Good Morning Show: 6 a.m. only
- Noon: “Bethel Missionary Church” special
- 4 p.m.: “A Baylor Christmas”
- 5-5:30 p.m.: Nashville Music Special: “Home for the Holidays”
- Eyewitness News at 6: Normal broadcast
- Eyewitness News at 11: Normal broadcast
