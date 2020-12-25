Brooks County hoping to take home 1A State Title Monday

QUITMAN, Ga (WCTV) - Monday, Brooks County is hoping to party like it’s 1994 and bring the elusive second State Title to Quitman.

Earlier in the week, WCTV got the chance to head out to Veterans Stadium and check up on Coach Maurice Freeman and company as they got ready to play the Irwin County Indians.

A quarter century is a long time to wait for anything, but in football-crazed Quitman, waiting that long for a second State Title can feel like an eternity, especially for head coach and Brooks County native, Maurice Freeman.

”My first state title was at Brooks, I’m a Brooks Countian myself. I was born and raised here, graduated from here, and now able to come back as head coach for the second time and win another one, it means a lot to me,” Freeman said.

Despite the wait, Brooks has hammered away with Freeman leading great team after great team into the postseason, all while the goal has remained the same.

”Every year I’ve been here the goal has been to go to game 15 and win 15, unfortunately we couldn’t win game 15 last year but any team that’s in our way this time we’re gonna try to win 15,” running back Omari Arnold said.

Last year, the Trojans made the 2A Title game before running into the buzzsaw that was the Dublin Fighting Irish, a favor Brooks has already returned in this year’s playoffs.

But, standing at the end of the road is the reigning 1A champion, Irwin County, led by the potent one-two punch of Kam Ward and Gabe Benyard.

“What stands out about them is [Ward] and [Benyard] those two guys are pretty dog gone good and they’ve got a great supporting cast. They run the ball well, the quarterback is adequate at throwing the football and they fly around the ball on defense,” Freeman described.

Last year’s loss keeping the Trojans motivated and Freeman dreaming of bringing another trophy home.

Freeman said, “It would mean the world to me. I haven’t had one in 25 years. I’m crazy about this city, I’m crazy about our citizens so we want to reward them with something also.”

The stage is set, the lights are bright, the unstoppable force, the immovable object, for Brooks there’s only one thing left to do.

Brooks and Irwin will compete in an all-local clash where somebody must take home that 1A State Title this Monday at 7 p.m.

