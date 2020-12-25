City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says they responded to an electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers.
This came after severe weather on Thursday afternoon.
The outage affected the following areas: Woodward, Dunn, Brevard, Dewey, Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Copeland, W Tennessee, MLK Blvd, McDaniel, Gadsden, Wilson, N Meridian, Cherry and Edgewood.
The cause of the outage was a limb that fell on a line in the 200 block of W. Brevard St.
The City says service has now been restored.
