City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says they responded to an electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers.

This came after severe weather on Thursday afternoon.

The outage affected the following areas: Woodward, Dunn, Brevard, Dewey, Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Copeland, W Tennessee, MLK Blvd, McDaniel, Gadsden, Wilson, N Meridian, Cherry and Edgewood.

The cause of the outage was a limb that fell on a line in the 200 block of W. Brevard St.

The City says service has now been restored.

Service has been restored to impacted customers. The cause was a limb on a line in the 200 block of W. Brevard St. — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) December 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.