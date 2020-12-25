Advertisement

City of Tallahassee responds to electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers

The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting...
The City of Tallahassee says they are currently responding to an electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers.(wcax)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says they responded to an electricity outage impacting over 1700 customers.

This came after severe weather on Thursday afternoon.

The outage affected the following areas: Woodward, Dunn, Brevard, Dewey, Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Copeland, W Tennessee, MLK Blvd, McDaniel, Gadsden, Wilson, N Meridian, Cherry and Edgewood.

The cause of the outage was a limb that fell on a line in the 200 block of W. Brevard St.

The City says service has now been restored.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries...
Man taken to hospital after shooting near Blountstown Street
Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture declared a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for a...
USDA declares Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Leon, Gadsden counties
TFD fighting structure fire at Orange Avenue E. and Capital Circle S.E.
Danfoss Turbocor Compressors may be forced to temporarily stop production because it is running...
Danfoss to expand Tallahassee manufacturing facility, expected to create 239 jobs
Report say that Keyontae Johnson received a MRI led to the diagnosis of acute myocarditis.
Report: Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson has season-ending heart condition

Latest News

The City of Valdosta is making emergency repairs to several water mains in the city.
Water outages could affect some Valdosta residents, businesses
TLH continues seeing decrease in passenger travel during holiday season
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 24, 2020
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: December 24, 2020
SGMC sends newborns home in handknit Christmas stockings as part of time-honored tradition