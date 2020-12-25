Advertisement

FAMU students grant Christmas wishes to students in East Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Kaylia Jackson and Myqueal Lewis are Gainesville natives back in town for winter break from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

They feel like there’s no better time than the present to give a present. Since early December they’ve collected toys and donations to give to 8 students total at Metcalfe, Rawlings and Williams elementary in time for Christmas.

“We plan on raising the stakes and doubling the amount of kids we are able to get gifts for next year and we also have a lot of more projects in the works and we want to start doing things for thanksgiving, summer,” added Jackson.

The pair raised more than $2,000 to give each student almost every item on their wish list— including school supplies, winter essentials and a card wishing them a happy holiday season.

“These sponsors who are over these children they got them everything they wanted not heir wishlist and more,” added Lewis. “So when we got the donations we went out to Walmart, five below to get the kids, you know, gloves, underwear and socks preparing them for the winter.”

