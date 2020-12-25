Advertisement

Hard freeze warning in Tallahassee, South Georgia extended

The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in Tallahassee and South Georgia.
The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in Tallahassee and South Georgia.(Gray Media)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in Tallahassee and South Georgia.

From 12 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturday morning, the hard freeze warning will be in effect. Temperatures as low as 22 degrees are expected.

The following Florida and Georgia counties fall under the hard freeze warning:

North Florida:

- Wakulla County

- Tift County

- Franklin County

- Taylor County

- Jefferson County

- Liberty County

- Lafayette County

- Gadsden County

- Leon County

- Madison County

South Georgia:

- Terrell County

- Calhoun County

- Baker County

- Randolph County

- Clay County

- Early County

- Lee County

- Dougherty County

- Coffee County

- Quitman County

- Dale County

- Miller County

The NWS reminds residents to take care of the “4 p’s” of winter weather: people, pets, plants and pipes.

The warning said, “Hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

