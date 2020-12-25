Hard freeze warning in Tallahassee, South Georgia extended
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in Tallahassee and South Georgia.
From 12 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturday morning, the hard freeze warning will be in effect. Temperatures as low as 22 degrees are expected.
The following Florida and Georgia counties fall under the hard freeze warning:
North Florida:
- Wakulla County
- Tift County
- Franklin County
- Taylor County
- Jefferson County
- Liberty County
- Lafayette County
- Gadsden County
- Leon County
- Madison County
South Georgia:
- Terrell County
- Calhoun County
- Baker County
- Randolph County
- Clay County
- Early County
- Lee County
- Dougherty County
- Coffee County
- Quitman County
- Dale County
- Miller County
The NWS reminds residents to take care of the “4 p’s” of winter weather: people, pets, plants and pipes.
The warning said, “Hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”
