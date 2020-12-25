Hard freeze warning in Tallahassee, South Georgia extended

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service has extended the hard freeze warning to early Saturday morning in Tallahassee and South Georgia.

From 12 a.m.-9 a.m. Saturday morning, the hard freeze warning will be in effect. Temperatures as low as 22 degrees are expected.

The following Florida and Georgia counties fall under the hard freeze warning:

North Florida:

- Wakulla County

- Tift County

- Franklin County

- Taylor County

- Jefferson County

- Liberty County

- Lafayette County

- Gadsden County

- Leon County

- Madison County

South Georgia:

- Terrell County

- Calhoun County

- Baker County

- Randolph County

- Clay County

- Early County

- Lee County

- Dougherty County

- Coffee County

- Quitman County

- Dale County

- Miller County

The NWS reminds residents to take care of the “4 p’s” of winter weather: people, pets, plants and pipes.

The warning said, “Hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.”

12/25 - The Hard Freeze Warning has been expanded to most of the area for tonight. Please take care of the 4 P's of winter weather and check on vulnerable people, bring in your pets, protect your plants and leave on your (uninsulated/outdoor) pipes! #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/ZJ6hblLMFQ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 25, 2020

